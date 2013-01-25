© photographer dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 25, 2013
Korean vendors gear up on US deployment
The ASP volatility of LED light bulb has been continued into December 2012. Products from the US took the led as more new items were launched during the month.
ASP for those LED bulbs targeted to replace the traditional 40W incandescent light bulb posted a mild 0.2% sequential gain to US$18.70. And those targeted to replace the 60W incandescent lamp posted a 3.9% drop to US$30.90 in the same period.
ASP of LED for 40W incandescent bulb replacement up 0.2% to US$18.70
Breaking down by region, LEDinside observes that those LED bulbs for 40W incandescent bulb replacement posted a respective gain of 4.6% and 5.9% in England and Germany, thanks to the mild ASP growth plus weaker currency against US dollar in the regions.
Korean vendors saw a mild 1.1% ASP gain, pretty much driven by a weaken Korean won. ASP for most items maintained flat with limited new products launch though. Korean vendors such as Samsung and LG still have their products priced at lower ASP level, the research firm indicated.
In Japan, a mild 1.9% drop is observed because of a stronger yen and an absence of new items. Among all, US led price drop among all with an 8.1% sequential change reported amid launch of cheaper-price items.
ASP of LED for 60W incandescent bulb replacement down 3.9% to US$30.90
In the 60W replacement segment, US again led the drop with a sequential ASP decline of 13.4% reported. While most current items priced lower, new brands such as Samsung also launched competitive pricing at the region. In Japan, ASP dropped by 7.7% to US$32.80.
A stronger yen is the key reason for the price drop, while most current items have also priced lower in December. No new items have been launched last month, LEDinside observed. Korean vendors, on the other hand, managed to post a mild 1.1% sequential ASP gain.
Still, a weaker Korean won is the major reason, plus a mild price revision at the region. British vendors also saw a mild ASP gain of 4.1%, thanks to price revision of current products and a weaker pound trend. Germany posted a 3.2% sequential drop because some high ASP items were absent temporarily while existing products faced a mild ASP volatility.
Aggressive pricing from Korean vendors helps to flourish the industry
The sharp ASP drop in the US market in December is a joint result of a further price revision and a competitive pricing from new products. LEDinside observes that new products from EcoSmart and Samsung both offered competitive prices in the US. Of which, Samsung has launched the 810 lumen 10.8W LED bulb for 60W incandescent bulb replacement in the European market.
ASP of such item is only US$15 in the US market in December, a price range which is among the lowest of all major brands in the region. Since domestic competition intensifies as market matures, Korean vendors, who eye on the business potential in the European and US markets, thus launch aggressive pricing strategies in order to grab bigger share, LEDinside indicated. This strategy should help diversify the product variety and further intensify competition, in turn results in prosperity.
Along with the ban of sales of incandescent bulb from January 1, 2013 in all European Commission countries, corresponding impetus to drive the LED bulb replacement should be strengthened. As the debt crisis seems putting on a temporal breath, consumers should again grow their acceptance and consumption power for LED bulb, LEDinside believes. The whole LED market should materialize with more healthy competition and development, the firm noted.
ASP of LED for 40W incandescent bulb replacement up 0.2% to US$18.70
Breaking down by region, LEDinside observes that those LED bulbs for 40W incandescent bulb replacement posted a respective gain of 4.6% and 5.9% in England and Germany, thanks to the mild ASP growth plus weaker currency against US dollar in the regions.
Korean vendors saw a mild 1.1% ASP gain, pretty much driven by a weaken Korean won. ASP for most items maintained flat with limited new products launch though. Korean vendors such as Samsung and LG still have their products priced at lower ASP level, the research firm indicated.
In Japan, a mild 1.9% drop is observed because of a stronger yen and an absence of new items. Among all, US led price drop among all with an 8.1% sequential change reported amid launch of cheaper-price items.
ASP of LED for 60W incandescent bulb replacement down 3.9% to US$30.90
In the 60W replacement segment, US again led the drop with a sequential ASP decline of 13.4% reported. While most current items priced lower, new brands such as Samsung also launched competitive pricing at the region. In Japan, ASP dropped by 7.7% to US$32.80.
A stronger yen is the key reason for the price drop, while most current items have also priced lower in December. No new items have been launched last month, LEDinside observed. Korean vendors, on the other hand, managed to post a mild 1.1% sequential ASP gain.
Still, a weaker Korean won is the major reason, plus a mild price revision at the region. British vendors also saw a mild ASP gain of 4.1%, thanks to price revision of current products and a weaker pound trend. Germany posted a 3.2% sequential drop because some high ASP items were absent temporarily while existing products faced a mild ASP volatility.
Aggressive pricing from Korean vendors helps to flourish the industry
The sharp ASP drop in the US market in December is a joint result of a further price revision and a competitive pricing from new products. LEDinside observes that new products from EcoSmart and Samsung both offered competitive prices in the US. Of which, Samsung has launched the 810 lumen 10.8W LED bulb for 60W incandescent bulb replacement in the European market.
ASP of such item is only US$15 in the US market in December, a price range which is among the lowest of all major brands in the region. Since domestic competition intensifies as market matures, Korean vendors, who eye on the business potential in the European and US markets, thus launch aggressive pricing strategies in order to grab bigger share, LEDinside indicated. This strategy should help diversify the product variety and further intensify competition, in turn results in prosperity.
Along with the ban of sales of incandescent bulb from January 1, 2013 in all European Commission countries, corresponding impetus to drive the LED bulb replacement should be strengthened. As the debt crisis seems putting on a temporal breath, consumers should again grow their acceptance and consumption power for LED bulb, LEDinside believes. The whole LED market should materialize with more healthy competition and development, the firm noted.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments