Advanced Circuits with expansion in Aurora
Advanced Circuits, Inc. has selected Aurora for expansion of its manufacturing and administrative operations.
The 52,000 sf expansion grows the Aurora corporate headquarters facility to 113,000 sf with 274 employees and the potential to now add 50 new jobs.
The expanded facility, located in Majestic Commerce Center at 21303 E. 32nd Parkway in Aurora, enables the expansion of current capabilities in Advanced Circuits’ printed circuit board operations and provides additional space for the company’s assembly division.
“At a time when many manufacturers have turned to outsourcing to offshore locations, Advanced Circuits is proud to feature 100 percent U.S.-based manufacturing and continues to provide stable job opportunities not only in Colorado but in many states across America,” said John Yacoub, President and CEO of Advanced Circuits. “This addition will also house all of our administrative personnel including our sales, engineering, information technology, finance, human resources and marketing departments,” Yacoub said.
Advanced Circuits has invested $10 million over the past three years in its Aurora facility with $7 million of that invested in the past 12 months.
