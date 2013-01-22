© alexan24-dreamstime.com

AT&S sets course to enter new technology segment

AT&S will add IC-Substrates to its existing product portfolio and will build up the necessary technical know-how and will invest up to EUR 350 million in the next three years.

AT&S is now expanding its portfolio with the production of Integrated Circuit (IC) Substrates and entering into a further high-tech business segment. IC-Substrates serve as a connection between semiconductors and printed circuit boards.



AT&S’ Management Board have decided on this strategic extension of the Group’s core business activities, recognising the trend that is bringing requirements for semiconductors and printed circuit boards ever closer together and converging production technologies. The global market potential for IC-Substrate Package market is currently close to USD 8.6 billion, and the projection for 2016 is around USD 11.8 billion (source: Prismark). AT&S expects sales in this segment from the calendar year 2016 onwards.



The production of IC-Substrates will be in China. AT&S will build up the necessary know-how with support by a leading semiconductor manufacturer and will enter the market in close cooperation. The production facility is currently under construction in Chongqing, China, which will be dedicated to this business. From today’s perspective AT&S foresees investments of around EUR 350 million, which excludes start-up costs.