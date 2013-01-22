© mchudo dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 22, 2013
Tablet panel shipments grew 25.6% MoM in December
According to the last survey of WitsView, the display research division of TrendForce, the large-sized panel shipment for December 2012 reached 72.72 million units, surging 2.2% MoM and 27% YoY.
While approaching the end of 2012, main markets globally showed pauses in LCD TV procurement, leading to a MoM 10.3% decline in the December TV panel shipment to a shipment volume of 19.82 million units. As the TV panel demand eased and panel makers tried to maintain stable utilization, they turned to boost IT product panel business. The result of aggressively winning clients’ orders caused IT panel price drops, and certain Q1’13 demand was reflected in advance in December. Among these, the monitor panel shipment stayed flat as the previous month at 14.76 million units while the above 12.1” regular NB panel market saw a shipment volume of 16.56 million units, dropping 1.7% MoM.
The tablet shipment showed dramatic growth. As Apple’s 9.7” product saw lower-than-expected sales in Q4’12, the inconsistency emerged between panel suppliers’ output and clients’ procurement. But Apple increased procurement significantly at the end of the year on concern of maintaining the following relationship with suppliers, resulting in a noticeable 25.6% growth in the overall tablet panel shipment MoM to 19.34 million units, but Apple‘s act must drag down the 9.7” product demand even more in Q1’13. Netbook panel held a shipment volume of 2.23 million units, declining 10.7% MoM, on some panel makers’ concern of year-end inventory clearance.
WitsView’s research manager Jeffy Chen indicates that, in order to boost 2012 sales performance, certain Q1’13 demand was reflected in advance, along with brand clients’ intention to adjust panel inventory in hands before the launch of spring new models, in addition, Q1 is the traditional slow season, the overall large-sized panel demand is expected to shrink 15%-20% in January. Among these, IT panels will show larger scales of declines with monitor and NB panels dropping 10% and 25%, respectively.The tablet panel’s basis period in December was heightened abnormally, and the contraction may be as large as 40%. The LCD TV panel will trim 5-6%.
Individual panel makers have differences in client basis and product sizes that result in distinct business strategies when facing the slow season, but the inventory in the previous period has to be digested, and the Q1 panel demand should weaken. Panel makers will see huge challenges in production line utilization and flexibility of panel prices.
The tablet shipment showed dramatic growth. As Apple’s 9.7” product saw lower-than-expected sales in Q4’12, the inconsistency emerged between panel suppliers’ output and clients’ procurement. But Apple increased procurement significantly at the end of the year on concern of maintaining the following relationship with suppliers, resulting in a noticeable 25.6% growth in the overall tablet panel shipment MoM to 19.34 million units, but Apple‘s act must drag down the 9.7” product demand even more in Q1’13. Netbook panel held a shipment volume of 2.23 million units, declining 10.7% MoM, on some panel makers’ concern of year-end inventory clearance.
WitsView’s research manager Jeffy Chen indicates that, in order to boost 2012 sales performance, certain Q1’13 demand was reflected in advance, along with brand clients’ intention to adjust panel inventory in hands before the launch of spring new models, in addition, Q1 is the traditional slow season, the overall large-sized panel demand is expected to shrink 15%-20% in January. Among these, IT panels will show larger scales of declines with monitor and NB panels dropping 10% and 25%, respectively.The tablet panel’s basis period in December was heightened abnormally, and the contraction may be as large as 40%. The LCD TV panel will trim 5-6%.
Individual panel makers have differences in client basis and product sizes that result in distinct business strategies when facing the slow season, but the inventory in the previous period has to be digested, and the Q1 panel demand should weaken. Panel makers will see huge challenges in production line utilization and flexibility of panel prices.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments