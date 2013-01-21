© pelfophoto dreamstime.com

Invotec appoints new sales account manager

Invotec Group Ltd, a PCB manufacture, has announced the appointment of a new Sales Account Manager for the South and South West of England.

Mark joined Invotec at the end of November 2012, having previously held Business Development and Account Management positions with eXception VAR Ltd. and NCAB Group Ltd. over the past 8 years.



Matt Bowman, Sales Director, Invotec Group Ltd. commented: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mark Sykes as Account Manager, focusing on building on our client base in the Southern region. Mark brings plenty of experience and the drive our clients demand. This appointment further demonstrates our commitment to strengthening our market position and growing our team of excellent people.”



Mark Sykes adds “I am thrilled to be joining Invotec Group Ltd. Invotec is one of Europe’s market leaders and has an excellent reputation for excellence and innovation; the business has a great deal of potential for growth and I look forward to being of value to existing clients and to making a real contribution in developing the South and South West territory.”