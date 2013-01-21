© pelfophoto dreamstime.com PCB | January 21, 2013
Invotec appoints new sales account manager
Invotec Group Ltd, a PCB manufacture, has announced the appointment of a new Sales Account Manager for the South and South West of England.
Mark joined Invotec at the end of November 2012, having previously held Business Development and Account Management positions with eXception VAR Ltd. and NCAB Group Ltd. over the past 8 years.
Matt Bowman, Sales Director, Invotec Group Ltd. commented: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mark Sykes as Account Manager, focusing on building on our client base in the Southern region. Mark brings plenty of experience and the drive our clients demand. This appointment further demonstrates our commitment to strengthening our market position and growing our team of excellent people.”
Mark Sykes adds “I am thrilled to be joining Invotec Group Ltd. Invotec is one of Europe’s market leaders and has an excellent reputation for excellence and innovation; the business has a great deal of potential for growth and I look forward to being of value to existing clients and to making a real contribution in developing the South and South West territory.”
Matt Bowman, Sales Director, Invotec Group Ltd. commented: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mark Sykes as Account Manager, focusing on building on our client base in the Southern region. Mark brings plenty of experience and the drive our clients demand. This appointment further demonstrates our commitment to strengthening our market position and growing our team of excellent people.”
Mark Sykes adds “I am thrilled to be joining Invotec Group Ltd. Invotec is one of Europe’s market leaders and has an excellent reputation for excellence and innovation; the business has a great deal of potential for growth and I look forward to being of value to existing clients and to making a real contribution in developing the South and South West territory.”
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments