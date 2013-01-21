© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

Nemco opens new 25,000 sq ft manufacturing facility

Nemco Limited, have announced the opening of a new 25,000 sq ft facility adjacent to their main manufacturing plant in Stevenage (UK) taking their overall utilised space to 60,000 sq ft.

Work to integrate the new facility was completed on time and on budget and included construction of pedestrian walkways and materials transfer ways.



Dave Pearce, Managing Director, Nemco, commented, “The opening of the new facility demonstrates our belief in the UK as a manufacturing base. The planning and implementation of the new facility has been designed to ensure our ability to meet the future requirements of existing and new customers.”