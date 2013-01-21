© tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

Ericsson (+ Apple) vs. Samsung

Ericsson has ended up in a patent bout with Samsung. And now Apple, which already had a long and infected struggle with the South Korean giant, comes to Ericsson's support.

Apple has sent a letter to the ITC, International Trade Commission, in which they urge the ITC to reject Samsung's request of blocking the sale of Ericsson products.



The battle between the companies started when Ericsson felt that Samsung violated some of its patents and wanted a sales ban for smart phones and tablets in the US. Samsung sued right back. The patents concerned standards necessary for communication, which also attracted eyes of Apple.



If the ruling goes against Samsung, Apple could possible use this in its own lawsuits with Samsung, states The Mac Observer.