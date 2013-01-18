© solstudio dreamstime.com

Protest from former Sanmina-SCI employees

The employees that had to leave EMS-provider Sanmina SCI in Malaysia last year, have arranged a protest outside the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) building.

The employees feel that the Labour Department is overlooking their case and the protest was a way to voice their frustration over the delay of hearing their case, reports The Borneo Post.



Over 800 former employees had gathered in front of the EPF building.



Andrew Lo, Malaysian Trade Union Congress (MTUC) Sarawak Division secretary told the newspaper: “It is unacceptable that the company blatantly ignored the Malaysian Code of Conduct for Industrial Harmony on retrenchment while the Labour Department has yet to take actions against the company for not informing the department 30 days prior to the retrenchment.”



The employees want an additional 20 days wages for each year of service.