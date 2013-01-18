© ermess dreamstime.com

New Vice President of PEMCO Marketing for Arrow EMEA

Jean Quecke has joined the company as Vice President, PEMCO Marketing for Arrow EMEA, with immediate effect.

He will be leading the PEMCO business (passives, electromechanics and connectors) in the EMEA region and responsible for the future direction and development of the entire PEMCO marketing activities.



Bringing an in-depth knowledge of the PEMCO components business and the distribution industry, Jean Quecke will oversee the strategies and initiatives with all Arrow PEMCO suppliers. He has more than 25 years of industry experience in sales, marketing, procurement and logistics.



“We welcome Jean Quecke into his new role” said Eric Schuck, president Arrow EMEA Components. “His industry and distribution expertise will help Arrow Electronics drive the PEMCO business forward throughout the EMEA region.”