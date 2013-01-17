© vladimir veljanovski dreamstime.com

Orbotech wins bids from major LCD panel maker in China

Orbotech has won significant bids for flat panel display (“FPD”)-related equipment, totaling approximately USD 40 million, from one of the largest LCD panel manufacturers in China.

Most of this equipment is expected to be delivered during 2013.



The systems, which include several of Orbotech’s latest generation automated optical inspection and array tester models, will be utilized in the fabrication of mobile devices and large screen televisions.



Commenting on this announcement Mr. Gil Oron, President of the FPD Division at Orbotech Ltd., said: “These important bids represent a significant investment by a major customer in the latest generation Orbotech equipment for its new and upgraded fabrication lines, in response to anticipated increased demand in this part of the industry. Orbotech is proud to be a key contributor to the overall advancement of the FPD industry in China.”