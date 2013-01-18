© shawn hempel dreamstime.com

Another Orbotech LDI system for ERE

ERE (Etudes et Réalisations Electronique), a French PCB manufacturer, has purchased another new Paragon laser direct imaging (LDI) system from Orbotech SA.

As the first PCB maker in Europe to adopt Orbotech LDI technology in 1998, this is the third consecutive system purchased by ERE.



Mr. Richard Ducret, Chief Executive Officer at ERE, said: “From our company’s beginning, we have placed great importance on on-going investments in latest digital technology to ensure ERE’s growth and success. Our dedication to Orbotech’s LDI systems over the years demonstrates this. Orbotech’s progress in LDI capabilities from one generation to the next has given us valuable competitive advantages in meeting the requirements of our customers.”



Mr. Gaby Waisman, President of Orbotech West, said: “We appreciate very much the long-term commitment of ERE to Orbotech’s LDI technology. ERE has been one of the forefront adopters in Europe of this solution since the first years of its introduction in the market. The Company’s successful use of LDI as a strategic production tool is an excellent example of its ability to reduce time to market and lower costs.”