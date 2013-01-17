© joingate-dreamstime.com

More lay offs for Nokia

Nokia has outlined a range of planned changes to streamline its IT organization. Over 1000 jobs at risk.

Nokia believes these changes will increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, creating an IT organization appropriate for Nokia's current size and scope.



As part of the planned changes, Nokia plans to transfer certain activities and up to 820 employees to HCL Technologies and TATA Consultancy Services.



Nokia also plans to reduce its global IT organization by up to 300 employees. Nokia will offer employees affected by these planned reductions both financial support and a comprehensive Bridge support program. These are the last anticipated reductions as part of Nokia's focused strategy announcement of June 2012.



The majority of the employees affected by these planned changes are based in Finland. Nokia is beginning the process of engaging with employee representatives on these plans in accordance with country-specific legal requirements..



Side note: Nokia has 1700 employees in Salo, of which 500 are working in IT-management.