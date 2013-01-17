© cumypah dreamstime.com

Is Sharp leaving the TV business?

Sharp is looking to invigorate its finances and is now in negotiations to sell its TV assembly plant in Nanking, China, to Lenovo.

In addition to that, there are also talks about tying up with Lenovo in its other subsidiaries, sourses told Reuters.



Sharp has previously been in talks to sell the TV plant to Hon Hai (Foxconn) along with another plant in Mexico. Hon Hai bought a share in Sharps LCD panel plant in Sakai, Japan and may now only look to acquire the American plant, the report continues.