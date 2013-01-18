© enruta dreamstime.com

Kongsberg get EUR 21 million contract with Geely

Kongsberg Automotive has been awarded a EUR 21 million contract with Geely Automobile in China for supplying automatic shifters to a new mid-size platform.

The start of production is in 2014 and the contract will run for 5 years. Kongsberg Automotive (KA) will supply the program from its facility in Wuxi, China.



“This important order with Geely shows that our long term strategy of establishing our Asia technical center in Wuxi, China is paying off," said Joachim Magnusson, Executive Vice President Driveline at Kongsberg Automotive.



"The key to winning this order has been superior support and technical know-how, based on our vast global experience which provides real customer value,” said Frank Zhao, Sales Director Driveline China.



The modular design concept is expected to significantly increase competiveness for the customer and thus add value. The core design work will be completed in the KA’s technical center in Wuxi, which also supports the wider Asia region.