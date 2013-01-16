© andrei katyshev dreamstime.com

PCB market grows in November 2012

November sales figures for German PCB manufacturer were below average: YoY turnover decreased by 7.8 percent and MoM a decrease of 4 percent was recorded, reports the ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.

Some PCB manufacturers have suffered from the decline in demand in the photovoltaic industry and the mass car market, albeit the premium segment in the automotive industry is still relatively good.



Order intake was the third highest for a November during the last decade. Although levels were 17 percent lower than last year, it should be remembered that in 2012, the flooding in Thailand caused problems for local supplier to the automotive industry.



The high order intake in November, is also due to the fact that long-term orders were now fixed. However, problematic is the increasingly short-term nature of the contracts, which leaves little room for planning.



The book-to-bill ratio increased to a value of 1.20.