JSD Polska is the new Siplace partner in Poland

Since December 1, 2012, the Siplace team is being represented in Poland by the SMT experts of JSD Polska.

JSD Polska has not only extensive knowledge of the needs and challenges of local electronics manufacturers; they are also passionate about Siplace products: "Siplace offers innovative solutions not only in the hardware segment. Our portfolio of software and services is equally market-leading," says Rafael Wojtakowski, responsible for Poland in the Siplace Sales team. "We look forward to being able to offer our customers individual solutions in 2013, together with our partner JSD Polska."