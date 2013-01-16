© andrei katyshev dreamstime.com

Panasonic to use Anoto technology in new products

Anoto, the digital writing technology company, has announced Panasonic's intention to employ Anoto technology in the development of the next generation of its products.

"Panasonic will explore new frontiers in human/machine interfaces with Anoto technology," said Stein Revelsby, CEO of Anoto Group AB. "Anoto's digital writing solutions are currently in use across a broad range of consumer and business applications. Our work with Panasonic promises to extend this legacy across a whole new generation of tablet devices and beyond."