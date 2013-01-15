© studio 37 dreamstime.com PCB | January 15, 2013
Preliminary Q1 figures for MFLEX
Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc., a provider of flexible printed circuit and component assembly solutions has reported preliminary financial results for its fiscal first quarter.
The company expects net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2013 to be above the company's guidance range at approximately USD 290 million, up 21% from net sales of USD 239.3 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin during the first quarter of fiscal 2013 is expected to be approximately 8.5%, below the Company's guidance range, compared to 12.2% for the same period in the prior year.
Reza Meshgin, Chief Executive Officer of MFLEX commented, "We generated record revenues during the first quarter reflecting strong demand from both our existing and new customers. Sales to new customers more than doubled sequentially."
Mr. Meshgin continued, "We had strong operational performance throughout the quarter however toward the end of the quarter, we scaled back production. While this prudent business decision enabled us to successfully manage our working capital, including a reduction in work in process and finished goods inventory and an increase in our cash balance to over USD 92 million, the idled labor costs and manufacturing capacity were expensed rather than capitalized as inventory. This, coupled with unfavorable product mix, impacted our gross margin. Looking ahead to the second quarter, we expect a seasonal decline in revenue. Although we continue to work on cost improvements, including reduced headcount levels, we also anticipate a sequential decline in gross margin based on the lower anticipated revenues and overhead absorption, resulting in break-even or slightly negative net earnings."
Reza Meshgin, Chief Executive Officer of MFLEX commented, "We generated record revenues during the first quarter reflecting strong demand from both our existing and new customers. Sales to new customers more than doubled sequentially."
Mr. Meshgin continued, "We had strong operational performance throughout the quarter however toward the end of the quarter, we scaled back production. While this prudent business decision enabled us to successfully manage our working capital, including a reduction in work in process and finished goods inventory and an increase in our cash balance to over USD 92 million, the idled labor costs and manufacturing capacity were expensed rather than capitalized as inventory. This, coupled with unfavorable product mix, impacted our gross margin. Looking ahead to the second quarter, we expect a seasonal decline in revenue. Although we continue to work on cost improvements, including reduced headcount levels, we also anticipate a sequential decline in gross margin based on the lower anticipated revenues and overhead absorption, resulting in break-even or slightly negative net earnings."
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments