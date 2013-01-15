© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com PCB | January 15, 2013
Fastprint to acquire eXception's PCB Solutions business
The Board and shareholders of eXception Group have accepted an offer from Fastprint Hong Kong, to acquire 100% of the “PCB Solutions” division of eXception located in Tewkesbury, Calne, & Penang.
This is subject to completion of a satisfactory due diligence activity which is estimated to take c2-3 months
The Board of Fastprint has formally notified its shareholders following the signing of Heads of Terms on 8th January 2013 by both parties
Fastprint is publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and is a growing global PCB company with long-term growth and expansion plans. Fastprint has been a supplier to eXception PCB Solutions for over five years and has supported eXception’s sourcing of low to medium volume high technology PCB’s
Fastprint recognises that a strong local presence in western markets is critical for true global PCB business development, and is implementing a strategy to establish a strong European base. Critical to the success of this strategy will be the retention of eXception’s senior management and staff, led by Gordon Holden (Managing Director & Chief Technical Officer) and the retention of existing supplier partnerships of eXception PCB Solutions, which will remain unchanged. This will ensure seamless continuity in providing customers with innovative, technical and supply chain risk management solutions. In addition, PCB Solutions will continue to trade as a UK registered company with two legal entities, namely eXception PCB Ltd and eXception VAR Ltd. eXception’s offshore supply chain structure will be strengthened by the addition of Fastprint’s new facility to support high-mix, low-volume PCBs in Shanghai, China.
Mr. Qiu Xingya, Chairman of Fastprint commented “after the previous equity investment in Fineline which focuses on Israel and German markets , and the subsequent strategic market collaboration between the two companies, this acquisition of eXception PCB Solutions is another important step for Fastprint in building our company’s global footprint. This acquisition will help Fastprint establish a strong base in Europe for both manufacturing and trading. Post-acquisition, we will continue to invest in PCB manufacturing to maintain as well as enhance the market leading position in Europe in terms of quality and speed”
The Board of Fastprint has formally notified its shareholders following the signing of Heads of Terms on 8th January 2013 by both parties
Fastprint is publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and is a growing global PCB company with long-term growth and expansion plans. Fastprint has been a supplier to eXception PCB Solutions for over five years and has supported eXception’s sourcing of low to medium volume high technology PCB’s
Fastprint recognises that a strong local presence in western markets is critical for true global PCB business development, and is implementing a strategy to establish a strong European base. Critical to the success of this strategy will be the retention of eXception’s senior management and staff, led by Gordon Holden (Managing Director & Chief Technical Officer) and the retention of existing supplier partnerships of eXception PCB Solutions, which will remain unchanged. This will ensure seamless continuity in providing customers with innovative, technical and supply chain risk management solutions. In addition, PCB Solutions will continue to trade as a UK registered company with two legal entities, namely eXception PCB Ltd and eXception VAR Ltd. eXception’s offshore supply chain structure will be strengthened by the addition of Fastprint’s new facility to support high-mix, low-volume PCBs in Shanghai, China.
Mr. Qiu Xingya, Chairman of Fastprint commented “after the previous equity investment in Fineline which focuses on Israel and German markets , and the subsequent strategic market collaboration between the two companies, this acquisition of eXception PCB Solutions is another important step for Fastprint in building our company’s global footprint. This acquisition will help Fastprint establish a strong base in Europe for both manufacturing and trading. Post-acquisition, we will continue to invest in PCB manufacturing to maintain as well as enhance the market leading position in Europe in terms of quality and speed”
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments