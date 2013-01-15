© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Fastprint to acquire eXception's PCB Solutions business

The Board and shareholders of eXception Group have accepted an offer from Fastprint Hong Kong, to acquire 100% of the “PCB Solutions” division of eXception located in Tewkesbury, Calne, & Penang.

This is subject to completion of a satisfactory due diligence activity which is estimated to take c2-3 months



The Board of Fastprint has formally notified its shareholders following the signing of Heads of Terms on 8th January 2013 by both parties



Fastprint is publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and is a growing global PCB company with long-term growth and expansion plans. Fastprint has been a supplier to eXception PCB Solutions for over five years and has supported eXception’s sourcing of low to medium volume high technology PCB’s



Fastprint recognises that a strong local presence in western markets is critical for true global PCB business development, and is implementing a strategy to establish a strong European base. Critical to the success of this strategy will be the retention of eXception’s senior management and staff, led by Gordon Holden (Managing Director & Chief Technical Officer) and the retention of existing supplier partnerships of eXception PCB Solutions, which will remain unchanged. This will ensure seamless continuity in providing customers with innovative, technical and supply chain risk management solutions. In addition, PCB Solutions will continue to trade as a UK registered company with two legal entities, namely eXception PCB Ltd and eXception VAR Ltd. eXception’s offshore supply chain structure will be strengthened by the addition of Fastprint’s new facility to support high-mix, low-volume PCBs in Shanghai, China.



Mr. Qiu Xingya, Chairman of Fastprint commented “after the previous equity investment in Fineline which focuses on Israel and German markets , and the subsequent strategic market collaboration between the two companies, this acquisition of eXception PCB Solutions is another important step for Fastprint in building our company’s global footprint. This acquisition will help Fastprint establish a strong base in Europe for both manufacturing and trading. Post-acquisition, we will continue to invest in PCB manufacturing to maintain as well as enhance the market leading position in Europe in terms of quality and speed”