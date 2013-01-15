© aleksandr volkov dreamstime.com

Changes in PKC Group's executive board

Jani Kiljala (b. 1975), M.Sc. (Tech.), has been appointed to the Executive Board as a new member as President, Wiring Systems, Europe.

Kiljala has been with PKC since 1999, latest he was responsible for the European and Asian customer relationships and engineering function. Kiljala’s office is in Keila, Estonia.



The responsibilities of the current Executive Board member Jyrki Keronen, Senior Vice President, Business Development have been amended to include Wiring Systems business in APAC.



Executive Board membership of Harri Ojala shall end while he shall continue at the employment of PKC in strategic project duties reporting directly to President & CEO Matti Hyytiäinen.



The changes will be effective as of 14 January 2013.