© SMT Developments

SMT set for record year after GBP 200,000 investment boost

A GBP 200,000 investment drive has seen a Warwick-based PCB assembly specialist secure its best ever year, with sales up 35% and five new jobs created.

SMT Developments, which is a member of the Midlands Assembly Network (MAN), has seen a surge in orders following the implementation of an MRP/CRM system, upgrading its pick and place machine, installing a new Inertec selective soldering machine and the purchase of a new Ultravision AOI machine for full solder inspection.



The enhanced capabilities allow it to provide clients in the marine, environmental, F1 and commercial sectors with greater accuracy, speed of turnaround and the flexibility of PCB population or a fully vendor managed service.



Increased demand has seen the Heathcote Way firm reach GBP 2.5 million in 2012, with incoming orders set to aid further expansion this year.



John Rowley, Director, picked up the story:



“Our growth has been due to a combination of existing products coming to maturity and a number of new business wins – the latter part of a targeted sales and marketing campaign.



“We have worked extremely hard to create ‘partnerships’ with our customers so that we work with them to develop products that can be manufactured in the most efficient way possible and utilise high quality materials without adding cost.”



He continued: “This has proven to be a very popular approach and has been instrumental in the 35% increase in sales we have enjoyed. The way things are looking, I would expect similar growth in 2013.”