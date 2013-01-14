© ngweikeong dreamstime.com

New Managing Director for Acal BFI UK

Acal BFi - a division of Acal plc - has appointed Marc Lafferty as Managing Director of Acal BFi UK.

“Innovation and design will play a significant role in creating a more positive outlook within the electronics industry and the UK economy,” says Lafferty. “The recent merger of Acal Technology with BFi Optilas has created a strong company which combines two of Europe’s leading technical distributors. This enables Acal BFi to help customers to use the most advanced electronic and optical technologies to generate new product opportunities and revenue streams.”



Lafferty continues; “My own background in engineering means that I fully relate to the challenges facing design engineers, to minimise risk, cost and time to market, whilst producing highly differentiated and innovative products, whether through upgrades of existing designs or by starting on a completely new design. Acal BFi’s portfolio of products includes manufacturers which are at the forefront of emerging technologies which will help to drive these next-generation designs.”



The combined specialist resources within Acal BFi will enable customers to access specialist technical support, as well a test and manufacturing facilities for the development of electronics and optical products.