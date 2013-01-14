© milan jurkovic dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 14, 2013
Samsung’s 8-Core Exynos 5 Octa processor
Samsung unveiled its eight-core Octa Exynos 5 processor at CES, which i,ay feature in its Galaxy S4 smartphone.
Samsung said that the Octa Exynos 5 chip is much faster than its previous processors including the Exynos 4, and boasts much lower power consumption. The chip is split into two sets of quad-core processors that implements ARM big.LITTLE processing technology based on the Cortex-A15 CPU.
To expand on the big.LITTLE concept, Warren East, chief executive officer, ARM, joined Woo on the CES stage and introduced the new technology that has just become available in silicon through the Exynos 5 Octa. Housing a total of eight cores to draw from—four powerful Cortex-A15 processors to handle processing-intense tasks along with four additional Cortex-A7 cores for lighter workloads—the application processor offers maximum performance and up to 70 percent higher energy efficiency compared to the previous quad-core Exynos.
Following the Exynos 5 Dual, which is already on board of products such as the Google Chromebook and Nexus 10, the successor is the newest addition to the Exynos family of application processors.
There's no word yet on when Samsung's eight-core Exynos 5 processor will start shipping.
