Ericsson receives EDA order from Vietnam

Ericsson has been selected by Vietnamese operator Saigon Postel as the main (key) supplier for its network upgrade to ADSL2+ for high-performance broadband services.

Deployments are already underway for the SPT network in Ho Chi Minh City, the biggest commercial city in Vietnam.



Under the agreement, Ericsson will provide SPT with a complete solution including network design, supply, delivery and installation of its IP-DSLAM EDA system, as well as relevant training and support

services.



With this contract, SPT becomes the first service provider to deploy EDA in Vietnam, offering its customers greater bandwidth and faster internet access. The deployment of the EDA solution also provides SPT with a platform for future services, such as IPTV and advanced gaming applications.