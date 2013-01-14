© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Kitron signs agreement with Lely

Lely has selected Kitron as manufacturing partner for their milking robot's electronical control cabinets.

Lely is a agricultural machine manufacturer with products including forage harvesting, feeding and milking



"We are increasingly using robot technology in our products. Kitron's expertise within complex products and their global footprint was decisive when we selected them to deliver electronics for our milking robots," says Walter Nijhuis, Purchasing Manager Lely Industries.



"This agreement is strategically important for Kitron. Agriculture machinery is getting more 'intelligent' and Lely is at the forefront of this trend. Lely is both our first customer in this growing market and in the Netherlands," says Kitron CEO Jørgen Bredesen.



The production of the electronics for Lely's milking robots will take place at Kitron's factory in Lithuania.



"This agreement is an important step for Kitron, and the facility in Kaunas in particular. It confirms our competitiveness in an attractive market," says Mindaugas Sestokas, Managing Director of Kitron UAB.