© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Lumia no hit for Nokia

Even with the new models of its Lumia smartphones the Finnish mobile phone company Nokia is still way behind sales of leading rivals such as Samsung and Apple.

4.4 million Lumia devices were sold in 4Q/2012, Nokia said. Summed up from 6.6 million Nokia smartphones.



The Lumia sales were indeed much better than the 2.9 million smartphones in 3Q/2012, ie before the start of the new models. However, the newly launched Lumia 920 and 820, could only slightly lift the sales numbers over four million units.