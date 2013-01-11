© photodynamx dreamstime.com

1'000 strike at Foxconn

On 10 January, a strike erupted at Foxconn in Fengcheng, Jiangxi Province to demand wage increase and dignity. On the following day, over 1'000 workers took to the street and block the main road.

The riot police quickly intervened and suppressed the workers. According to Students and Scholars Against Corporate Misbehaviour (SACOM) first hand information, alongside media source in China, there is a strong presence of the riot police and water cannon and physical violence are used to suppress the strikers.