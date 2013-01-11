© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

Xerox CFO Luca Maestri to leave for Apple

Xerox has announced that Luca Maestri, executive vice president and chief financial officer, is leaving the company, effective February 28, to assume the role of corporate controller at Apple.

"Luca is a stellar finance executive whose contributions have brought great value to the transformation of Xerox into a services enterprise,” said Ursula Burns, Xerox chairman and chief executive officer. "He's helped strengthen our financial foundation, which will serve his successor, our company and our shareholders well for the long term."



The company has initiated an external search for a new CFO, and that Maestri will be with Xerox through the end of February to help manage the financial leadership transition.