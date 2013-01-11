© ngweikeong dreamstime.com

Ericsson hands over 2'000 patents

Unwired Planet, formerly Openwave Systems, said it has received more than 1,900 patents, including 753 US patents, from Swedish Ericsson.

Under the terms of the transaction, Ericsson will also contribute 100 additional patent assets annually to Unwired Planet commencing in 2014 through 2018.



Ericsson isn't getting any cash up front the presentation shows. The agreement calls for Ericsson to get 20 percent of any patent winnings up to $100 million, 50 percent of any gross revenue past that point, and 70 percent of revenue about $500 million.