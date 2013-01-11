© milan jurkovic dreamstime.com

Distribution agreement between Altus/Danutek and Y J Link

Y J Link, a Korean manufacturer of handling and marking systems, has appointed the Altus/Danutek Group to be the sole distributor of their equipment, within UK, Ireland, Hungary, Romania, and Ukraine.

Mr Park, President of YJ Link explained “The appointment of the Altus/ Danutek group is the start of a major campaign that our company has planned, to have a significant involvement in the European Electronics production industry, and you will see further announcements from us, as we continue to build our European infra-structure. We are very optimistic that our agreement with Altus/Danutek can provide, strong sales and after sales service support to our current customers, and help us establish and grow, a new and wider client base for YJ Link products “