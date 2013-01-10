© michal mrozek dreamstime.com

Plexus warns of lower revenues

EMS-provider Plexus expects to report revenue and earnings below the guidance provided for the fiscal first quarter of 2013. Revenue is expected to be approximately USD 531 million.

The original fiscal first quarter guidance was revenue of USD 550 - $580 million.



Dean Foate, President and CEO, commented, "While manufacturing demand softened across all of our sectors during the quarter, in particular we did not experience the typical demand-pull of products in our Networking/Communications sector in the final few weeks of the quarter. As a consequence, our Networking/Communications sector revenue was substantially below our expectations for the quarter and accounted for the majority of the shortfall to our original guidance."