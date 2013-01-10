© verticalarray dreamstime.com

Rainbow Technology expands

Glasgow-based specialist PCB equipment manufacturer Rainbow Technology Systems (RTS) is to double its production space to 1'200sqm.

During 2012 the company made key appointments in sales, marketing, engineering and production. Now, the expansion continues.



Jonathan Kennett, the founder and CEO of Rainbow, said: “The response we are getting from the electronics manufacturing sector is fantastic. Manufacturers are telling us we have a process which represents a step change in the way PCBs are made. The equipment is now undergoing beta testing and we are following up the numerous sales enquiries we have from across the world.”



He added: “This has given us the confidence to expand our headquarters building in Glasgow. We have taken over an additional 600 sq m, which will be used primarily for production of the Rainbow System. During the past year we have also doubled our headcount and we now have a superb sales, marketing, engineering and production team ready to satisfy the market demand. In addition we in the process of renewing our website and corporate branding to make it easier for customers to do business with us.”