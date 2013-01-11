© franz pfluegl dreamstime.com

Second Elvia PCB facility gets ISO TS 16949

Elvia PCB Group, a France-based PCB manufacturer, announced that its flagship plant has been awarded - in late 2012 - the ISO TS 16949 Certification.

The facility in based in Coutances, Normandy, is the second ISO TS 16949 certification within the group. The other automotive certified manufacturing facility is Bree (close to Paris), which is specialized in IMS and MCPCB products.



"This certification will enable Elvia PCB Group to further expand its strong automotive market share in Europe during the coming years", a press release reads.



Elvia PCB Group is a French PCB manufacturer, with 8 production plants and 650 employees.