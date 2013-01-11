© yury asotov dreamstime.com

Axiom achieves Silver SC21, a first for a welsh CEM

Contract electronics manufacturer, Axiom Manufacturing Services, has been awarded the SC21 Silver Award, making Axiom the only CEM in Wales to have achieved this standard.

Axiom received the award in recognition of its commitment to ‘Supply Chains for the 21st Century’.



David Davies, managing director at Axiom said: “Over the last two years we have focused on delivering what is important to our customers; high IP and quality on-time, this allows us to provide the high level of service our customers expect.”



“We were delighted to receive the news that we had been awarded the Supply Chains for the 21st Century (SC21) Silver Award; less than a year after being awarded Bronze. As a company, we have worked together and focused on quality in every aspect of our service and this award demonstrates that our commitment has delivered the results.”



Currently there are only 27 companies in the UK with the silver level of award.