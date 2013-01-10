© ermess dreamstime.com

Pure Electronics secures investment

Pure Electronics, a PCB and international electronic supply chain specialist, has secured investment from Wright Industries to support its growth.

The investment sees Craig Wright, Chief Executive of Wright Industries, join the board of Pure Electronics as Chairman, where he will bring with him a focus upon delivering PCB and other high added value mission critical component and product supply solutions.



The timing of this investment comes when Pure Electronics is seeing exponential growth as a result of the increased demand for electronic manufacturing skills and high technology capacity/capability from the UK.



Managing Director Justin Olejnik commented:

”Since its inception almost 12 months ago, Pure Electronics has developed a reputation as one of the UK’s fast growing electronics supply chain businesses, with its global supply chain operations recently being instrumental in gaining further significant contracts in the secure communications sectors.



“With the addition of Craig to our board, we have a robust offering, backed by considerable experience, that will help us realise the potential the business has.”



Craig Wright, Wright Industries’ Chief Executive commented:

“Wright Industries is focused on retaining and building UK light industrial technology and manufacturing businesses with growth potential under UK management and ownership. The quality of both production and innovation within the UK electronics market is world class and Pure Electronics fits our key criteria as a supplier of mission critical PCB and electronic component technologies at lowest total cost through sustainable and ethical international supply chain solutions.”