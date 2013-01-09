© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 09, 2013
Quanta and Celeno to introduce a wireless IP camera network
Celeno Communications and Quanta, has announced their collaboration to introduce a whole-home wireless IP camera network for security, surveillance and home monitoring applications.
Celeno’s CL1830 and CLR260 high-performance Wi-Fi 450Mbps video-grade chips have been pre-integrated with the cameras to offer concurrent dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi operation as well as best performance and minimized interference.
To create the network, one camera connects directly to the home router and becomes, in essence, an access point (AP). The other cameras connect wirelessly to the AP over the interference-free 5GHz network and act simultaneously as both 2.4GHz APs and 5GHz clients, allowing for highly cost effective and innovative connectivity scenarios.
The cameras can be easily set up in any room and stream live video over Wi-Fi, enabling consumers to keep an eye on the safety of their loved ones, pets and/or property. Consumers can access the streamed video and even surf the Internet from multiple devices throughout the home including laptops and tablets. By connecting an IP set-top box to the network, consumers can access the streamed video on a small insert on their television screens, thus enabling them to enjoy a movie while at the same time, keeping an eye on a sleeping infant, for example.
“Because the network cameras rely on Wi-Fi to stream multiple high quality video streams, Quanta understood the need for robust, long range Wi-Fi,” said Gilad Rozen, CEO of Celeno. “Celeno field-proven OptimizAIR™ technology builds on and optimizes standards-based 802.11n for best-in-class and highly robust data and video home networking.”
“Home monitoring has never been easier using this truly plug and play solution,” said Jammy Huang, Associate Vice President of Quanta. “Quanta’s new network cameras enable consumers to quickly, easily and affordably add networked surveillance to their home, and provide superior deployment flexibility to support innovative monitoring, surveillance and even whole-home internet access over Wi-Fi use case scenarios.”
