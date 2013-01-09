© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

Erapsco awarded $71.2 million for U.S. Navy contracts

Sparton Corporation and Ultra Electronics - USSI, a subsidiary of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, has announce the award of subcontracts valued at USD 71.2 million to their Erapsco joint venture.

Erapsco will provide production subcontracts in the amount of USD 29.2 million and USD 42 million to Sparton Electronics Florida, Inc. and USSI respectively. Production will take place at Sparton’s DeLeon Springs, FL facility as well as USSI’s Columbia City, IN facility and is expected to be completed by January 2015.



Erapsco was awarded a contract for the AN/SSQ-53F, a passive acoustic sensor used for detection, classification, and localization of adversary submarines during peacetime and combat operations and the AN/SSQ-62E DICASS sonobuoy, an active acoustic sensor used in the final localization and attack phase of submarine prosecutions



The Q53F and Q62E sonobuoys are used to support the United States Naval Antisubmarine Forces. The primary purpose of a sonobuoy is to detect acoustic emissions or reflections from potentially hostile submarines and transmit these signals to US Navy airborne antisubmarine warfare forces.