TTI achieves important mil/aero approval

TTI's new European Distribution Centre – which opened this summer near Munich - has already achieved certification to the important mil/aero quality standard AS9120.

Europe's leading distributor of passive components and connectors is one of only a very few distributors in Europe to be certified to the standard, which is, according to Glyn Dennehy, TTI Europe's VP and Managing Director, “considerably more stringent than ISO 9001 2000.”



AS 9120 Certification is specific to mil/aero customers. Dennehy adds: “This is a very important achievement for the European business. Many of our largest aerospace customers are now requiring this registration as a condition of doing business.”



AS9120 requires particularly close control with regard to assuring the traceability of product, the separation of different products and the elimination of any possible contamination of products by foreign objects. It is also very detailed regarding JQAs (Job Qualification Audits), and more practically-focused regarding the execution of operational procedures, as opposed to ISO standards which are based more on theoretical procedures in a manual.



TTI Europe's new premises in Maisach-Gernlinden was designed and built with approval to AS9120 in mind from the outset. (In the USA, TTI is also one of just a select few distributors to hold this qualification.) Concludes Dennehy: “I want to thank everyone for their hard work and efforts in realizing this success.”