© corepics vof dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 09, 2013
Orbit receives Letter Subcontract for helicopter program
Orbit International's Electronics Group has received a Letter Subcontract with a not-to-exceed value of USD 1'180'000 to manufacture displays for a major helicopter program.
Work on this project will be performed at Orbit’s Tulip Development Laboratory (“TDL”) subsidiary located in Quakertown, PA.
The Letter Subcontract authorizes TDL to commence the procurement of long lead-time items while contract negotiations are completed. These negotiations should conclude within 60 days. Deliveries are expected to commence in the second quarter of 2013 and should be completed in the third quarter of 2013. Follow-on orders for TDL’s display are expected through 2016.
The helicopter is part of a family of heavy-lift transport helicopters that are designed to operate in naval environments. This helicopter can carry more than 30,000 pounds of cargo and fly a range of operations that include transporting cargo, artillery, vehicles, and troops. Originally developed for use by the United States Marine Corps, it is also currently in service in Germany, Israel and Mexico.
David Gutman, President of TDL commented, “It is very rewarding to be part of a team responsible for the recapitalization of DOD equipment. Recapitalization programs require the ability to upgrade older designs with the latest technology, ensuring long life and reliability while conforming to form, fit and functionally of the original system. Our upgraded display will be replacing two outdated displays in each helicopter currently in service. Our display system was designed to withstand all the harsh environmental conditions in theater. The system incorporates the latest technology for night vision, daylight visibility, touch screen operations and communication to the host computer system.”
Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International added, “Our Electronics Group is well positioned going into 2013; our Orbit Instrument Division ended 2012 on a very strong note with monthly bookings of approximately $1 million in both November and December. In addition to this TDL order, as previously announced, our Electronics Group has several outstanding proposals for equipment on legacy programs. We expect that a number of these proposals will convert to orders in the first quarter of 2013.”
The Letter Subcontract authorizes TDL to commence the procurement of long lead-time items while contract negotiations are completed. These negotiations should conclude within 60 days. Deliveries are expected to commence in the second quarter of 2013 and should be completed in the third quarter of 2013. Follow-on orders for TDL’s display are expected through 2016.
The helicopter is part of a family of heavy-lift transport helicopters that are designed to operate in naval environments. This helicopter can carry more than 30,000 pounds of cargo and fly a range of operations that include transporting cargo, artillery, vehicles, and troops. Originally developed for use by the United States Marine Corps, it is also currently in service in Germany, Israel and Mexico.
David Gutman, President of TDL commented, “It is very rewarding to be part of a team responsible for the recapitalization of DOD equipment. Recapitalization programs require the ability to upgrade older designs with the latest technology, ensuring long life and reliability while conforming to form, fit and functionally of the original system. Our upgraded display will be replacing two outdated displays in each helicopter currently in service. Our display system was designed to withstand all the harsh environmental conditions in theater. The system incorporates the latest technology for night vision, daylight visibility, touch screen operations and communication to the host computer system.”
Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International added, “Our Electronics Group is well positioned going into 2013; our Orbit Instrument Division ended 2012 on a very strong note with monthly bookings of approximately $1 million in both November and December. In addition to this TDL order, as previously announced, our Electronics Group has several outstanding proposals for equipment on legacy programs. We expect that a number of these proposals will convert to orders in the first quarter of 2013.”
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments