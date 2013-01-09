© corepics vof dreamstime.com

Orbit receives Letter Subcontract for helicopter program

Orbit International's Electronics Group has received a Letter Subcontract with a not-to-exceed value of USD 1'180'000 to manufacture displays for a major helicopter program.

Work on this project will be performed at Orbit’s Tulip Development Laboratory (“TDL”) subsidiary located in Quakertown, PA.



The Letter Subcontract authorizes TDL to commence the procurement of long lead-time items while contract negotiations are completed. These negotiations should conclude within 60 days. Deliveries are expected to commence in the second quarter of 2013 and should be completed in the third quarter of 2013. Follow-on orders for TDL’s display are expected through 2016.



The helicopter is part of a family of heavy-lift transport helicopters that are designed to operate in naval environments. This helicopter can carry more than 30,000 pounds of cargo and fly a range of operations that include transporting cargo, artillery, vehicles, and troops. Originally developed for use by the United States Marine Corps, it is also currently in service in Germany, Israel and Mexico.



David Gutman, President of TDL commented, “It is very rewarding to be part of a team responsible for the recapitalization of DOD equipment. Recapitalization programs require the ability to upgrade older designs with the latest technology, ensuring long life and reliability while conforming to form, fit and functionally of the original system. Our upgraded display will be replacing two outdated displays in each helicopter currently in service. Our display system was designed to withstand all the harsh environmental conditions in theater. The system incorporates the latest technology for night vision, daylight visibility, touch screen operations and communication to the host computer system.”



Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International added, “Our Electronics Group is well positioned going into 2013; our Orbit Instrument Division ended 2012 on a very strong note with monthly bookings of approximately $1 million in both November and December. In addition to this TDL order, as previously announced, our Electronics Group has several outstanding proposals for equipment on legacy programs. We expect that a number of these proposals will convert to orders in the first quarter of 2013.”