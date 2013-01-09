© vladek-dreamstime.com

PartnerTech signs framework agreement with CybAero AB

PartnerTech AB and CybAero AB, a company developing and manufacturing autonomous unmanned helicopters, have signed a framework agreement covering production and assembly of products and systems.

The cooperation between PartnerTech and CybAero was initiated in 2012 and the now signed agreement covers PartnerTech’s combined expertise within electronics, mechanics and systems integration. Production and assembly will initially mainly include PartnerTech’s unit in Åtvidaberg and other Swedish units. In the future the agreement may also entail development as well as production in PartnerTech’s other units globally. Revenue and first deliveries from this agreement is expected in the first quarter 2013.



"We are very pleased that the cooperation we’ve had with CybAero has resulted in the company now having chosen to outsource all production to PartnerTech. We are used to working with development and production of technically advanced systems, which has been crucial to CybAero. Our industrial structure is another advantage, where our local units enable a close dialogue with the customer about for example technology and prototypes while our global units can offer the best possible production structure, throughout the whole product life cycle,” says Leif Thorwaldsson, President and CEO of PartnerTech AB.