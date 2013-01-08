© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Jabil manufactures for Flyht

Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (Flyht) has signed an agreement with Jabil Defense and Aerospace Services to manufacture the AFIRS 228 product line.

Jabil Defense and Aerospace will begin manufacturing the AFIRS 228B for Flyht customers globally in the first quarter of 2013 and the AFIRS 228S soon thereafter. Bill Tempany, President and CEO of Flyht stated: “We are very excited to have a global leader in the manufacture of avionics products be our partner in the production of our flagship product. We are working on the certification required by Transport Canada to have product delivered directly from the Jabil manufacturing facility to our end-customers and are looking forward to the streamlining of our processes.”



While this agreement is anticipated to result in reduced manufacturing and inventory carrying costs, the major catalyst is management’s expectation of accelerated demand for AFRIS units in 2013.



Scott Gebicke, President of Jabil Defense & Aerospace Services and VP Global Business Units, said, “Flyht and the AFIRS product represent a disruptive innovation that can transform avionics data management and dissemination. We are proud to help Flyht deliver the highest quality certified product to its growing customer base and will continue to support them in the development and delivery of their product family.”