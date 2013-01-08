© bernardo varela dreamstime.com

Orbit One expands in Poland

Contract manufacturer Orbit One continues to expand its operations in Prabuty, south of Gdansk in Poland.

The company have now bought premises side by side to the business and can thereby add an additional 1'000 m2 to the current production area.



Renovation and extension of the existing premises are already under way, and the whole process of integrating the new facilities with existing operations is expected to be completed during the spring. The total production area will when completed consist of 2000 m2.