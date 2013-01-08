© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 08, 2013
Flextronics Ofakim plant is saved?
Evertiq previously reported that the Flextronics plant in Ofakim in Israel was likely to close, because the company could not raise USD 50 million guarantees or credit insurance for the ECI contract.
However, it looks as if the plant is now saved. Flextronics is set to receive credit insurance for its USD 85 million contract with ECI, and thus 600 jobs are saved, the Globes reports.
Flextronics had previously asked the government-owned Ashra Israel Export Insurance Corp. Ltd to insure the contract, but the request was rejected by the Ministry of Finance due to high risk. However, continuous efforts made by Flextronics Israel's management have gathered top officials at the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Labor, and at other ministries to find a solution to keep the crisis from getting worse.
"A creative solution is being prepared, in which many parties are participating, including the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor, ASHRA, and both ECI and Flextronics. The pending agreement could be signed soon, and will allow Flextronics to obtain the guarantees it needs, and prevent a severe jobs crisis in Ofakim," a source stated to Globes.
Flextronics had previously asked the government-owned Ashra Israel Export Insurance Corp. Ltd to insure the contract, but the request was rejected by the Ministry of Finance due to high risk. However, continuous efforts made by Flextronics Israel's management have gathered top officials at the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Labor, and at other ministries to find a solution to keep the crisis from getting worse.
"A creative solution is being prepared, in which many parties are participating, including the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor, ASHRA, and both ECI and Flextronics. The pending agreement could be signed soon, and will allow Flextronics to obtain the guarantees it needs, and prevent a severe jobs crisis in Ofakim," a source stated to Globes.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments