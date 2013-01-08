© stevanovicigor-dreamstime.com

Wabco Polska's new investment

Wabco to invest in the Special Economic Zone near Wrocław in the south of Poland.

About PLN 70 million (roughly EUR 17 million) will be invested in new production capacities, R&D activity and service. The investment is expected to be finished around 2017 and is said to create 50 additional jobs.



Wabco employes around 10'000 people worldwide and specializes in safety and steering systems for vehicles.