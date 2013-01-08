© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

Nortelco Electronics represents Tektronix in Sweden

Nortelco Electronics has signed an agreement regarding distribution of Tektronix IB (Instrument Business) products in Sweden starting from January 1, 2013.

Previously, Nortelco Electronics represented Tektronix Video Test and Keithley Instruments in the three Scandinavian countries. Nortelco Electronics is supplying products in test and measurment, both for laboratories and system use as well as education.