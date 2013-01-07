© Qurren - wikicommons

Sony stops production of PlayStation 2

It had a good run, but Sony's former flagship console from, the PlayStation 2 (PS2) has been taken out of production.

After 12 years and 150 million units sold all over the world, the life of the PS2 is officially over, the company confirmed to the Guardian.



The console saw the light of day in 2000, sending the original PlayStation to a dusty box up in the attic. By 2011 the PS2 had more than game titles with over 1.5 billion individual games sold since its birth.



"At the height of the PlayStation 2's success, the word effectively came to mean video games for a lot of people," said Anna Marsh, a game designer who worked on Tomb Raider and Hitman, to the Guardian.



"The industry has become so fractured, I'm not sure we'll see another console that gets that sort of penetration into the public consciousness," Marsh added.



And off course the end of the PS2 is adding to the rumors of a PlayStation 4 in the making, and we eagerly await the confirmation of these.