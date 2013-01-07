© yury-shirokov-dreamstime.com

Agilent opens new service center in Vietnam

Agilent Technologies Inc. has announced the opening of a new calibration and repair service center for electronic test instruments in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The new Agilent Advantage Services facility will offer local calibration and repair services. The service center technicians and engineers, who speak the local language, are thoroughly trained and have access to Agilent factory engineers. Their calibration and repair processes incorporate the same automated procedures used at service centers and mobile calibration labs around the world.



"Whether your engineers are in Hanoi, Vietnam; Tel Aviv, Israel; or Roseville, Calif., USA, you can count on the same measurement results," said Franklin So, Agilent's Asia region general manager. "Our globally networked automated test procedures measure the actual performance of every warranted specification and adjust them if necessary."