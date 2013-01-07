© kornwa dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 07, 2013
FPC opens office in Japan
Swedish based Fingerprint Cards (FPC), has opened its first sales & support office in Tokyo and hired Tan Yuedong as Senior Technical Manager.
The main task for the Japan office is to support and enable our customer’s that has decided to implement FPC’s world leading capacitive fingerprint authentication technology in their mobiles and tablets.
Japan is together with Korea, China, Taiwan and North America, the most important markets for FPC’s mobile device effort. The Tokyo office will primarily provide technical support for several mobile phone manufacturers in Japan that has chosen to integrate fingerprint technology in some of their phone models. Only during the last quarter of 2012, FPC publicly announced three design wins with leading Japanese mobile phone companies, which all will be served by the newly opened office. Additional tasks will be to assist FPC’s Japanese distributor, and when necessary also support other customers in Asia.
Tan Yuedong, who will lead the technical support from the Tokyo office, has a solid background in telecommunications and IT, and joins FPC from ST-Ericsson in Japan, where has worked as Senior Application Engineer with system integration on several different mobile phone platforms. In addition, Tan has previously been employed both by Samsung and Huawei.
Johan Carlström, President and Chief Executive Officer of FPC comments ; ”By opening a sales- and support office in Tokyo and hire Tan Yuedong, FPC will quickly and efficiently be able to help the Japanese customers that has chosen to integrate FPC’s technology. The Japanese mobile phone market which has for a long time been a technological forefront is currently one of the most important biometric solutions markets globally. FPC’s strong product portfolio together with Tan’s experience and expertise will further enhance our possibilities and position in the advanced Japanese market.”
