Asus partners with Leap Motion

Leap Motion, the motion-control software and hardware company that is trying to change the future of human/computer interaction, has announced the closing of a USD 30 million round from existing investors.

"Leap Motion is poised to fundamentally change human/computer interaction, and this new funding will help us bring our technology to the mass global market," said Leap Motion CEO Michael Buckwald. "With this influx of capital, coupled with the major OEM partnership we also announced today, we're ready to make 2013 the year of the new interface."



The new funding round will be used to scale manufacturing in preparation for the retail launch of the Leap Motion controller in early 2013. Leap Motion's technology can track movements to 1/100th millimeter—smaller than the tip of a pin—with no visible lag time. The Leap Motion controller has a 150-degree field of view, and tracks individual hands and all 10 fingers at 290 frames per second.



Leap Motion has seen great demand for its technology since it was announced in May 2012, and more than 40,000 developers have requested Leap Motion developer units to begin creating applications.



"When we first invested in Leap Motion, it was a couple of brilliant minds with a revolutionary technology," said Peter Bell, general partner at Highland Capital Partners. "In just months, it's blossomed into a fast-growing company on the brink of completely reinventing the way the world interacts with technology. Leap Motion is here to stay."



Leap Motion also announced an OEM bundling partnership with ASUS.