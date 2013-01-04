© eskymaks dreamstime.com PCB | January 04, 2013
All Flex acquires portion of TRI-C Design
All Flex, a manufacturer of flexible circuits and heaters, has announces the purchase of the CAD and panelization portion of TRI-C Design, Inc.
TRI-C provides computer aided design, panelization, and automation for flexible and printed circuit board manufacturers. This service group performs the precision work of design and setup up for new parts manufactured at All Flex, providing the final tooling package necessary for production.
TRI-C has been providing this service to All Flex for over 20 years, developing a strong partnership and integrated business relationship. Both companies agree the purchase transaction allows each company to better address the needs of their existing and future customers.
Greg Closser, President, said “All Flex is all about meeting the product and quick response needs of our customers. Adding these five talented individuals with extensive industry expertise will streamline job set up efficiency, ultimately getting product to our customer quicker. We are looking forward to strong revenue growth in 2013 and believe these additional internal resources will help us with some of the challenges that come with growth.”
TRI-C Owner, Keith Hildahl, remains with TRI-C which will focus more on doing flex circuit design work for the industry. “Over the last 20 years, All Flex had become our largest panelization customer. A customer representing this volume requires and deserves considerable attention. The sale of the panelization portion of our business to All Flex seemed to be a natural progression in the business relationship at this time. This sale will allow TRI-C to again focus attention on enhancing design capabilities and on our many flexible circuit design customers,” Hildahl says.
The transition is expected to be fairly seamless as most of the designers already have working relationships with All Flex employees and some customers. This design group is located with other support staff in the additional 5,000 square foot building All Flex recently obtained to support the growing business. The acquisition of the assets and design services adds five people to the expanding company consisting of 140 employees between the Northfield facilities and a third production facility in Bloomington, MN. All Flex Sales Growth Prompts Additional Facility
TRI-C has been providing this service to All Flex for over 20 years, developing a strong partnership and integrated business relationship. Both companies agree the purchase transaction allows each company to better address the needs of their existing and future customers.
Greg Closser, President, said “All Flex is all about meeting the product and quick response needs of our customers. Adding these five talented individuals with extensive industry expertise will streamline job set up efficiency, ultimately getting product to our customer quicker. We are looking forward to strong revenue growth in 2013 and believe these additional internal resources will help us with some of the challenges that come with growth.”
TRI-C Owner, Keith Hildahl, remains with TRI-C which will focus more on doing flex circuit design work for the industry. “Over the last 20 years, All Flex had become our largest panelization customer. A customer representing this volume requires and deserves considerable attention. The sale of the panelization portion of our business to All Flex seemed to be a natural progression in the business relationship at this time. This sale will allow TRI-C to again focus attention on enhancing design capabilities and on our many flexible circuit design customers,” Hildahl says.
The transition is expected to be fairly seamless as most of the designers already have working relationships with All Flex employees and some customers. This design group is located with other support staff in the additional 5,000 square foot building All Flex recently obtained to support the growing business. The acquisition of the assets and design services adds five people to the expanding company consisting of 140 employees between the Northfield facilities and a third production facility in Bloomington, MN. All Flex Sales Growth Prompts Additional Facility
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments