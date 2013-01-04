© eskymaks dreamstime.com

All Flex acquires portion of TRI-C Design

All Flex, a manufacturer of flexible circuits and heaters, has announces the purchase of the CAD and panelization portion of TRI-C Design, Inc.

TRI-C provides computer aided design, panelization, and automation for flexible and printed circuit board manufacturers. This service group performs the precision work of design and setup up for new parts manufactured at All Flex, providing the final tooling package necessary for production.



TRI-C has been providing this service to All Flex for over 20 years, developing a strong partnership and integrated business relationship. Both companies agree the purchase transaction allows each company to better address the needs of their existing and future customers.



Greg Closser, President, said “All Flex is all about meeting the product and quick response needs of our customers. Adding these five talented individuals with extensive industry expertise will streamline job set up efficiency, ultimately getting product to our customer quicker. We are looking forward to strong revenue growth in 2013 and believe these additional internal resources will help us with some of the challenges that come with growth.”



TRI-C Owner, Keith Hildahl, remains with TRI-C which will focus more on doing flex circuit design work for the industry. “Over the last 20 years, All Flex had become our largest panelization customer. A customer representing this volume requires and deserves considerable attention. The sale of the panelization portion of our business to All Flex seemed to be a natural progression in the business relationship at this time. This sale will allow TRI-C to again focus attention on enhancing design capabilities and on our many flexible circuit design customers,” Hildahl says.



The transition is expected to be fairly seamless as most of the designers already have working relationships with All Flex employees and some customers. This design group is located with other support staff in the additional 5,000 square foot building All Flex recently obtained to support the growing business. The acquisition of the assets and design services adds five people to the expanding company consisting of 140 employees between the Northfield facilities and a third production facility in Bloomington, MN.